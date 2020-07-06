Banihal/Jammu, Jul 6 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was found hanging from a tree outside her house in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Monday, police said.

Pooja Sharma, a resident of a village in Banihal area, apparently committed suicide but the motive behind the step was not known immediately, an officer said.

She was found hanging from a tree near her home. Her body has been sent for post-mortem, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajinder Singh said.

A inquiry has been started to ascertain the cause of her death, the officer added.

