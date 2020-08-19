New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A 35-year-old woman was allegedly found murdered in the Vinod Nagar area of the national capital last night, the police said on Wednesday.

The body of a woman named Mamta was found with stab wounds in her neck. Though she was rushed to a hospital, which declared her brought dead, the police added.

"The police team reached the spot after receiving information at 11 pm. She was stabbed with a knife. Her son was not at home when she was murdered. The 35-year-old victim was taken to a hospital which declared her brought dead. It seems she was killed by a known person. The probe is on," DCP East District Manjeet said. (ANI)

