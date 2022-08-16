Meerut, August 16: A 22-year-old woman on Tuesday allegedly killed her two daughters and hanged herself in Govindpuri locality of Kharkhaunda area here due to a family dispute, police said.

Ayesha first killed her two daughters — one aged 2 years and the other four months – and later hanged herself from a tree after she had some fight with her husband in the morning, police said.

Circle officer Sanjiv Kumar said that the woman's body was found in the evening hanging from the tree. They also found dead bodies of girls from the spot. The bodies of victims have been sent for a post mortem.

Ayesha's brother Mushtaq is a truck driver and the incident was stated to be the fallout of a family dispute, police said.

