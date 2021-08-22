Muzaffarnagar, Aug 22 (PTI) A woman and her husband were killed after a speeding car hit their bike while travelling from Muzaffarnagar to Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, police said Sunday.

On Saturday evening, Mayadevi (38) was going to her marital house in Aligarh for the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, they said.

Her husband, Sudesh Kumar (40), was riding the bike with Mayadevi as pillion.

A car hit their bike on the Syana road in Bulandshahr district.

They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, police said.

The deceased were residents of Talra village, they added.

