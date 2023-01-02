Rewari (Har), Jan 2 (PTI) A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 11th floor of a residential society here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 pm on Sunday in Aravalli Heights Society in Dharuhera, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Vinita (32), a native of Mathura, they said.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and took the injured woman to a hospital where she succumbed during treatment.

In his complaint, the woman's father Bhagwan Singh said that his daughter got married to Pankaj in 2019. He alleged that Vinita was being harassed by her husband, police said.

Pankaj, a software engineer, works with a Delhi-based private company. The couple lived in Dharuhera with their 9-month-old child, they said.

A case has been registered under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 6 police station, they said.

SHO Sub-inspector Rajneesh Kumar said, "We are verifying the facts and the accused will be arrested soon."

