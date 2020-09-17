Srinagar, Sep 17 (PTI) A woman was killed and two CRPF personnel were injured in a predawn gunbattle with militants in Batamaloo area of Srinagar Thursday, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Firdousabad locality of Batamaloo around 2.30 am following information about presence of militants, they said.

Also Read | Onions Export Ban Row: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Writes to Piyush Goyal, Seeks Exemption for ‘Bangalore Rose’ Bulbs from Banned List.

It turned into an encounter after militants opened firing on security forces.

A woman, identified as Kaunsar Riyaz, was killed in the exchange of fire. Two CRPF personnel, including an officer, were injured, officials said.

Also Read | ‘382 Doctors Dead in Fight Against COVID-19’: IMA Sends Letter to Govt, Says No Other Nation Lost As Many Health Workers.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

The security operation was still underway, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)