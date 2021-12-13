Jammu, Dec 13 (PTI) A woman about 65 years of age was killed after being hit by a train in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official of the Railway Police said on Monday.

The body of the unidentified woman, hit by Sealdah Express, was found near Balole bridge on Sunday evening, the official said.

Also Read | Kidnapped Kanpur Computer Savvy Uses GPS to Save Herself.

He said the body has been shifted to Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, for a post mortem and identification.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)