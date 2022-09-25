Bhubaneswar, Sept 25 (PTI) Demanding justice for the murder of her brother, a 33-year-old woman climbed a tree near the residence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on Sunday and tried to die by suicide by jumping off it, police said.

However, she was rescued by police and fire services personnel in an hour-long operation, and taken to the Airfield police station, they said.

Talking to reporters after her rescue, the woman -- a resident of Basudevpur in Bhadrak district -- said she tried to kill herself in protest against the denial of justice to her family over the murder of her brother 23 years ago.

"I have been denied justice for the last 23 years. I was a witness to the murder of my brother. Still, the police did not take any action against the culprits. This apart, my husband deserted me and is yet to provide alimony. The police have failed to give justice to me in both cases. I have lost faith in the police," she said.

Stating that she has been running from pillar to post, struggling to get justice for her brother, she alleged that instead of help, the police filed a false case against her.

"I was also jailed for some time because of the false case," she said.

"I lodged several complaints at all levels, including with the Chief Minister's Office, but none of my pleas have been addressed," she claimed.

The police refused to comment on her allegations.

