India News | Woman, Two Children Burnt Alive in Mandi Fire, HP CM Expresses Grief

Shimla, Jun 17 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman and her two children were burnt alive in a fire incident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Wednesday, an official said.

Also Read | Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Announces Ex-Gratia, Government Job to Kin of 4 Galwan Valley Martyrs From The State.

The three were killed when a fire broke out in their house at Chhota Sambhal village in Gahar panchayat of Sarkaghat area, he added.

Also Read | Four Indian Army Personnel, Who Were Critically Injured in Violent Face-Off With Chinese Troops, Are Stable, Army Sources: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over the death of the woman and her two children in the incident.

“He prayed the Almighty to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss,” an official spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)