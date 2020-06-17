Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Woman, Two Children Burnt Alive in Mandi Fire, HP CM Expresses Grief

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 08:46 PM IST
Shimla, Jun 17 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman and her two children were burnt alive in a fire incident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Wednesday, an official said.

The three were killed when a fire broke out in their house at Chhota Sambhal village in Gahar panchayat of Sarkaghat area, he added.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over the death of the woman and her two children in the incident.

“He prayed the Almighty to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss,” an official spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

