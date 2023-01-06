Bareilly (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) The body of a 40-year-old woman with a strangulation mark around the neck was recovered in a village under the Sirauli police station area here on Friday, police said.

The woman has not been identified yet.

Also Read | Prince Harry Reveals How and When He Lost Virginity After Having Sex With Older Woman in Field Behind Pub.

According to police, there were some clear indications of struggle by the woman.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said a forensic team and dog squad have reached the spot to assist in the investigation.

Also Read | RPF Catches Over 1,200 Transgenders for Creating Nuisance in Trains, Fines Amounting to Rs 1.28 Lakh Collected.

Due to other injury marks on her body, there is a possibility that the woman may have been murdered after an assault, he said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)