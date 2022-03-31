Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): The decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found hanging from a tree near the Hinjewadi area in Pimpri Chinchwad, police said on Thursday.

"Identification of the body is yet to be done, however, prima facie the corpse seems to be four to five weeks old," said the Pimpri Chinchwad police.

Also Read | Unmarried Daughter Can Claim Marriage Expenses From Parents, Says Chhattisgarh High Court.

According to police, the body was first spotted by a group of youth.

"The corpse was found in an isolated area of a hilly jungle and does not see many visitors," the police said.

Also Read | Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop With 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor Debuts in India.

Krishnapaksh, Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad city has appealed to families whose female members have gone missing, to come forward and help with the identification of the woman.

The police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) case against unknown people under Sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The body has been sent for postmortem, forensic analysis and a Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test, police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)