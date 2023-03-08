Sikar (Rajasthan), Mar 8 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman was burnt to death in her home in the Ajitgarh area of Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Durgadevi, they said.

The police were informed after her family members saw smoke coming out of her room on Tuesday night. The police broke open the door and rushed her to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, Ajitgarh police station SHO Sunil Kumar said.

Durgadevi's daughter Kiran has lodged a murder complaint against her brother Mamraj, sister-in-law Aachi, tenant Ramesh Meena and others, he said.

An investigation is underway after a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Durgadevi did not want to keep Meena as a tenant while her son wanted to rent out the house, leading to a dispute between them, Kumar said.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem, the police said.

