Bhubaneswar, Mar 3 (PTI) Highlighting the need for gender equality, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday unveiled the women and child welfare department mascot 'Kuni', besides launching a new policy 'Prarambh', which seeks to focus on children's physical and mental health and education.

The CM, during a programme here, noted that women empowerment was "not just a slogan in Odisha but a movement".

"Women in this state have created a special place for themselves, embarking on a journey to become entrepreneurs from just the members of self help groups," Patnaik said.

He also pointed out that technology has created an opportunity to bridge the gender divide in society.

"The rights of women are being protected, disparities in education, employment, workplace and society are being eliminated through application of innovation and technology," he said.

