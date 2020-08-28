Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh police have traced a married woman and her sister who were missing since last two weeks and brought them back here in Parvathipuram from Bengaluru.

The police traced them based on their phone signals and found that they are in Bangalore. The police brought them back to Parvathipuram and the accused who lured her on the pretext of friendship.

Parvathipuram Sub Inspector Kaladhar said that "One elder woman Rajyalakshmi had complained that her two daughters and one grandson were missing. We have filed a missing case on August 11. Then we tracked the phone of the missing woman. Sub Inspector of Jayanti police station tracked the phone and found that they are in Bangalore."

"Our rural SI Veerababu and crime team have gone to Bangalore. They found the women and got to know the reason they went there. A person named G Harshavardhan from Dharmavaram town of Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district had made friendship with the elder daughter through phone and lured her to come to Bangalore. Younger daughter has a friendship with one Dannana Vamsi from Parvathipuram. He and his mother Usha Rani encouraged the younger daughter also, to go to Bangalore," he added.

Police official further said that a police team has caught all of them, arrested Harshavardhan in Bangalore on Wednesday.

"Our cops brought them back to Parvathipuram on Thursday. We will produce Harshavardhan in the court on Friday. We will arrest Vamsi and Usha Rani also as they trapped a minor girl, and produce them in court on Friday," Kaladhar said.

The police suggested the youth, particularly females, not to fall in the trap of distant persons who lure over the phone, and face the wrath. (ANI)

