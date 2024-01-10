Srinagar, Jan 10 (PTI) National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday refused to comment on the consecration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, saying he does not want to indulge in politics on the issue.

“I will not comment on the Ram Mandir. This is neither the first inauguration nor the last. We have seen inaugurations in the past as well. If you want to bring politics into it, it is up to you, I am not indulging in politics over the issue,” Abdullah told reporters here.

Asked if he would attend the consecration ceremony of the temple if he gets an invitation, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said he was sure he will not be invited.

“Why are you asking me whether I will go or not? Who goes uninvited? I know I won't be invited. Those who were to be invited, they have already got an invitation. The industrialists, cricketers, film stars and others.

Everyone knows their names. Have you seen my name in the list? No. When they do not have an intention to invite me, why should we go into ifs and but?” he said.

Asked about the allegation of some opposition-ruled states' tableaus for the Republic Day function getting rejected, Abdullah said it was "unfortunate" and the government needs to "rethink" its decision.

“This is not something new. Every state or Union Territory (UT) is not given an opportunity every year. The Centre chooses who to give it or not. If your question is that only the opposition-ruled states have been left out, then I will say this is unfortunate.

“January 26 is not the BJP's programme. It is not even the programme of the central government, but of the whole country. While it is true that you cannot give the opportunity to each state or UT every year, but there is a need to have a rethink on leaving out only opposition-ruled states,” he said.

To a question on the MoU with Rajasthan to provide electricity for 40 years from Jammu's Ratle Hydroelectric Project, the National Conference (NC) vice president said it was a “clear loot with us".

“The project is ours, the water is ours and the electricity is ours. Had we been providing 24 hours electricity, all seven days a week, then I had no problem with it whether you supply it to Rajasthan or the Maldives,” he said, adding that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are allegedly suffering due to lack of electricity.

Abdullah said once the Assembly elections take place, the new government would not allow electricity supply to Rajasthan.

“Once the Assembly elections take place, and the government changes, I will see how they take it forward. I assure you it will not go to Rajasthan. Even if we have to go to the Supreme Court, the electricity will not go to Rajasthan,” he said.

