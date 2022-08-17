New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday asked a group of newly inducted officers to work towards fulfilling citizens expectations in a diligent and result-oriented manner by cutting down delays.

Addressing the Assistant Section Officers (Probationers) of 2019 batch at the Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM) here, he said welfare of every citizen is at the heart of national planning and programmes in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for building a new India.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said citizen welfare is not only the prime constitutional mandate of the government, but it is also important for ensuring a participative form of the government.

He reminded the probationers that the prime minister has always emphasised treating "government service as 'seva' and not 'naukri'.

Singh told the officers that after qualifying the difficult exam, they are part of the government machinery, and the entire nation looks towards them for playing their role efficiently, smartly and effectively.

He said it is time for them to work towards fulfilling the expectations of a citizen in a diligent and result-oriented manner by cutting down delays, ensuring timely disposal of business and strengthening the system of monitoring outputs and outcomes, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

The minister said the Assistant Section Officers (ASOs) have the advantage of bringing in fresh perspective and views on existing problems and they can use new thinking and ingenuity in their work processes, wherever posted.

Singh said the government has institutionalised capacity building of its officials for getting maximum output.

He said the government of India attaches high priority to training needs of every official.

It is now implementing the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building or Mission Karmayogi aimed at creating an opportunity of world class capacity building of all government officials based on the key principle of "role-based learning" than the earlier practice of training in rule based programs.

Singh also expressed satisfaction that the ASO foundation training programme is one of the first to have been redesigned incorporating important principles of Mission Karmayogi.

This is the second batch to undergo the revamped "role based" and "competency-based" training, where there will be a mix of online, on the job and class room training, the statement said.

The ministries and departments where they will be posted now will also be planning for their capacity building in the domain specific competencies so that they can deliver the best in their allocated job, it said.

Singh said central secretariat, as the entire universe of central ministries and departments is commonly referred to, is the nerve centre of functioning of the government of India as the secretariat is essentially meant for policy formulation, implementation, coordination with state governments and field agencies and monitoring organisation of the government, the statement said.

He said the secretariat's primary responsibility is to assist and advise the political executive in policy formulation, implementation, review and modification of such policies from time to time.

Singh also released a book "Transforming India- Governance for Atmanirbhar Bharat" & "Adhigam", ISTM's journal on 'Research on Training and Governance'.

