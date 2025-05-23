India News | Workers of Pro Kannada Organisations Stage Protest Demanding Removal of Tammannah Bhatia as KSDL Ambassador

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 23 (ANI): Workers of Pro Kannada organisations staged protest in Bengaluru demanding the removal of actress Tamannah Bhatia as the brand ambassador from Karnataka Soaps and detergents limited (KSDL). The actress has been offered an amount of Rs 6.2 crore to work the brand.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Large and medium Industries Minister MB Patil stated that the locals of Karnataka were extremely unhappy with the appointment of actress Tamannah Bhatia as an ambassador of the KSDL products.

Also Read | West Bengal: 13-Year-Old Boy Accused of Stealing Chips Dies by Suicide After Public Humiliation, Writes 'Maa, I Didn't Steal' in Note.

Addressing a press conference, Patil said that the matter was not of language, but of earning global and national reputation through work.

"I am a person who has a lot of respect for Kannada identity. This is trade, business... and should be promoted to the world and across India," Patil told the media.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Outreach: Flight Carrying Kanimozhi-Led MP Delegation Circles Moscow Sky Following Drone Attack.

He further stated that Bhatia had been chosen as the brad ambassador because she had 2.8 crore followers and was the only suitable option, as Rashmika Mandanna had signed elsewhere, while actresses Pooja Hegde and Kiara Advani were not possible and Deepika Padukone would not fit in the budget of KSDL.

On May 22, actor Tammannah Bhatia was roped in as a brand ambassador for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL). The Karnataka government's decision, however, sparked criticism from some quarters, with many questioning why a Kannada actor was not chosen to represent the iconic state-run brand.

Following the backlash, Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil stated that "the decision was made considering the actress's wide appeal, strong digital presence, and her ability to connect with the younger generation."

"Our target is to reach Rs5,000 crore in sales by 2030, and in this context, a strong marketing strategy becomes vital. This appointment was made based on recommendations from marketing experts," he highlighted.

Patil further stated that there should be respect for Kannada artists, and people should understand that this was not a tender work done.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Tamannaah will be seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in folk thriller 'VVAN,' which is set to be released in theatres on May 15, 2026.

As per the makers, VVAN is set in the deep forests of Central India and is described as a mix of ancient legends, hidden temples, and adventure. It has been shot in real forest locations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)