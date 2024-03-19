New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The Supreme Court Legal Services Committee on Tuesday held a workshop for panel lawyers on digitalisation in legal aid and enhancing the quality of legal aid.

Supreme Court judge Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai chaired the workshop, the committee said in a release.

During the workshop, Justice Gavai said its primary purpose is to identify the legal aid issues and find means to address those at the earliest.

Justice Gavai also underlined the importance of providing videoconferencing facilities as a platform of interaction between the legal aid counsel and jail inmates, the release stated.

"This workshop marks a pivotal step in the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee's efforts to modernise legal aid services, ensuring that they remain robust, responsive, and respectful of the community's needs," it added.

