New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Western Railway (WR) is set to run additional Vande Bharat Special trains between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad, in view of the extra rush ahead of the much-anticipated Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia set to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

A total of 11 special trains will run between the two states ordered the Central Railways.

Train No 09035 Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Superfast Special will depart from Mumbai Central on Sunday, November 19, at 5.15 am and will reach Ahmedabad at 10.40 am, the same day.

Similarly, Train No. 09036 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Superfast Special will depart from Ahmedabad on Monday, November 20 at 2.00 am and will reach Mumbai Central at 07.25 am, the same day.

This train will halt at Borivali, Surat and Vadodara stations. This train will run with 8 coaches and comprise AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car coaches. Booking is open for the above trains at all PRS counters & the IRCTC website.

Meanwhile, Hawan and special prayers were held at Anand Ashram, situated on the bank of the Holy River Devika in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district ahead of the World Cup final.

Mehant Dhan Raj Giri, along with other Mehants, priests, and staff of Anand Ashram, participated in the hawan and special prayers, seeking divine blessings for India's triumph over Australia and a successful World Cup victory.

Mehant Dhan Raj Giri emphasised the significance of the special hawan and prayers, stating, "We perform regular hawan and yagya, but today holds immense importance as the World Cup final between India and Australia is set for tomorrow. Today, we are offering special prayers for India's victory."

He further said that the Sant Samaj extended its blessings to all the players of the Indian cricket team and wished them the best of luck for the final match.

The fervent prayers and positive vibes emanating from the hawan and special prayers reflect the unwavering support and belief of the people of Udhampur in the Indian cricket team.

On Saturday, a special cricket World Cup 2023 train departed for Ahmedabad from New Delhi ahead of the historic final. The train departed at 5 pm from New Delhi Railway Station.

This train is being run to accommodate the passengers amid a heavy rush of people who are travelling to Ahmedabad to witness the match. In most of the trains, the waiting list has not been cleared and the air fares range from 20,000 to 40,000 so the Indian Railways and Government of India took this initiative.

The prices of seats were fixed at rates lower than those of the surged air fair.

The sleeper charges were fixed at Rs 620 per birth, 3AC economy at Rs 1525. The cost of 3AC was fixed at Rs 1665 and 1st AC at Rs 3490.

The train will reach Ahmedabad on Sunday morning. After the match, the train will start at 2:30 am from Ahmedabad for Delhi. (ANI)

