New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) A leading private facility near here on Wednesday launched a state-of-the-art catheterisation laboratory with a high-tech machine that provides a comprehensive model of the entire heart while simultaneously relaying information regarding the electrical activity in the organ, the hospital authorities said.

The launch coincided with World Heart Day.

Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI), Gurgaon launched the state-of-the-art cath lab with a '3D mapping Carto 7 machine', the hospital said in a statement.

FMRI claimed that it was the "first and only hospital in India and South Asia" to acquire this machine.

The machine provides a comprehensive model of the entire heart, while simultaneously relaying information regarding the electrical activity in the heart. It allows for the mapping of complex heart arrhythmias supporting electrophysiologists in making optimal treatment decisions, the statement said.

A catheterisation laboratory or a cath lab has special imaging equipment used for examining arteries and check how well the blood is flowing to and from the heart.

The launch took place in the presence of Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh and Dr T S Kler, chairman, Fortis Heart & Vascular Institute at the hospital, the statement said.

Doctors on World Heart Day also called for maintaining a balanced lifestyle, and in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, urged the public, particularly the youth, to take care of their heart health, get regular screenings and not ignore any significant symptoms.

As the world struggles to fight COVID-19, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) remains the world's number one killer, and an estimated 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2016, representing 31 per cent of all global deaths, the Fortis Healthcare group claimed.

Dr Tapan Ghose, director, cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj in Delhi, said, “It is imperative to maintain a balanced lifestyle. One should eat properly and ensure that the exercise is suitable for your body. The official guideline says that a person should exercise for 45 minutes a day five times a week. However, many youngsters tend to suffer from 'exercise induced cardiomyopathy', a condition in which there is cardiac muscle dysfunction which leads to heart failure."

In addition to this, many consume processed protein or health supplements which are filled with steroids. These steroids cause the muscles to break and weaken the heart. Also, diet if not balanced can cause heart attacks, he added.

Dr. Surendra Nath Khanna, Additional Director, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, New Delhi said, "Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally. We see patients starting from the mid-30s up to 80 years of age who require either medication or intervention for heart-related ailment. Looking fit or going to the gym does not establish the fact someone is healthy."

There are multiple factors like lifestyle disorders, lack or more of physical activity, stressful life, lack of sleep, alcohol consumption, smoking, consuming excess supplements over-exercising may lead to heart attacks. Some ailments are also considered as major risk factors for heart attacks or cardiac arrests including diabetes, bad cholesterol, obesity, hypertension, he said.

Any symptom like chest pain or chest discomfort, unexplained fatigue, racing or slow heartbeat, shortness of breath, lightheadedness, dizziness, fainting (syncope), or near fainting should be taken seriously and medical attention is required without any delay, the FEHI doctor said.

