Agra, November 19: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) exempted entry fees at the Taj Mahal in Agra Mandal and other protected monuments on the commencement of World Heritage Week. World Heritage Week is being celebrated from November 19 to November 25.

The entry fees have been waived for tourists visiting the Taj Mahal and all Archaeological Survey of India-protected monuments as of November 19.

However, the fees for the main mausoleum of the Taj Mahal were not exempted. South Asian Heritage Month 2023 Start and End Dates: Know History and Significance of the Month That Honours the South Asian History and Culture.

A large number of people were seen visiting Agra Fort today. The decision to offer free entry has been met with immense enthusiasm from tourists, who eagerly flocked to the Taj Mahal and other iconic monuments to experience their grandeur.

A tourist in Agra, Manan Saini, said, "Today we came from Jaipur. We came with family. Though the main mausoleum of the Taj Mahal was not exempt from the entry fee, we enjoyed its grandeur. Chanchal Saini from Jaipur said, "We are happy that today we were exempted from the entry fee."

Sahil from Pune said, "On the occasion of World Heritage Week, the decision of ASI is a welcome step. I am happy after visiting the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort."

A visitor from Poland said, "It is fascinating to visit Agra Fort for free. It is very incredible and exciting."

"I am thrilled that I got the opportunity to visit the Taj Mahal," said Satyam, a visitor from Morena, Madhya Pradesh. Neeraj Roy, another visitor from Morena, said, "It was great visiting the Taj Mahal today. After coming here, we learned that entry tickets are free. We enjoyed the day." National Heritage Week 2023 Start and End Dates: Know History and Significance of the Week That Celebrates Ireland’s Cultural Heritage.

The Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of India's most recognisable landmarks, witnessed a surge of visitors eager to witness its captivating beauty. The free entry has made this architectural marvel more accessible to a wider audience, fostering a deeper appreciation for its historical significance. World Heritage Week is celebrated every year from November 19 to November 25. The Member States of UNESCO adopted the World Heritage Convention in 1972.

