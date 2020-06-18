India News | Wreath-laying Ceremony of Indian Army Jawan Killed in Face-off with Chinese Troops, Held in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 18 (ANI): The wreath-laying ceremony of Indian Army Hawaldar K Palani who lost his life in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley, Ladakh was performed at the Madurai Airport on Wednesday.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15.

Also Read | India-China Standoff in Ladakh: No Formal Plans, Says White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Donald Trump's Mediation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy on Wednesday announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh to the family Palani.

In a statement, the Chief Minister stated that one of the family members of the slain soldier who hailed from Ramanathapuram district will be offered a government job.

Also Read | 'No Formal Plans on That,' White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany When Asked if US President Donald Trump Will Mediate Between India and China: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

Palaniswamy has also expressed condolences to the bereaved family.DMK president MK Stalin also condoled the death of the jawan.

The violent face-off happened in Galwan valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)