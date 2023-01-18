New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Shortly after Olympians and star wrestlers Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia made sensational claims against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) officials and coaches, accusing them of harassment, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Wednesday issued a notice to Delhi police and the Union Sports ministry on the matter.

Maliwal reached Jantar Mantra where wrestlers, led by the Olympians, are holding a sit-in protest.

Speaking to mediapersons earlier on Wednesday, Vinesh Phogat alleged that coaches, who are favourites of the WFI, misbehave with women and harass them.

The DCW chief said it was sad and unfortunate that star wrestlers, who won laurels for their country at the Olympics and other prestigious events, were on the streets today protesting against the Federation.

"Olympian wrestlers Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who have brought laurels to the country, are forced to protest today. They say the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) President and coaches sexually exploit the players. Issuing a notice to the Sports Ministry and the Police to investigate the matter," tweeted Swati Maliwal.

She demanded that an FIR be registered against the WFI President and he be arrested in light of the haassment charges levelled against him.

"Justice should be served swiftly in this case. The WFI president should be arrested and stern action taken against the coaches whose names have come up in the matter," the DCW chief told mediapersons.

On the sidelines of the sit-in protest near Jantar Mantar, Phogat said, "Coaches are harassing women and some coaches, who are favourites of the Federation, misbehave with women coaches as well. They sexually harass girls. The WFI president has sexually harassed many girls."

"After my defeat in the Tokyo Olympics, the WFI president called me a 'khota sikka'. The Federation mentally tortured me. I would entertain thoughts of ending my life every day. If anything happens to any wrestler, the WFI president will be to blame," she added.

The protesting wrestlers further accused the WFI of interfering with their personal lives and exploiting them.

"When we went to the Olympics, we did not have physio or a coach. After we started raising our voices, we were threatened," added another wrestler.

Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia said the wrestlers want the management of the Federation to be sacked and replaced.

"We hope Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Home Minister (Amit Shah) will support us in our quest," added Punia.

A 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Punia said the wrestlers will not tolerate the ongoing dictatorship of the Federation.

"We would not tolerate the ongoing dictatorship," he told ANI.

The first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at both the Asian and Commonwealth Games, Phogat tweeted, "The players want self-respect as they prepare for the Olympics and other big events with full vigor. However, if the federation does not support them, their morale breaks down. But we won't bog down anymore and will fight for our rights.' (ANI)

