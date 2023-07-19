New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Wrestlers Antim Panghal and Sujeet Kalkal on Wednesday moved Delhi High Court over the exemption given to wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat for direct entry into the Asian Games 2023 by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) ad-hoc.

"We have full faith in law and hope to get justice from court tomorrow," said Ramnivas, father of Antim Panghal while talking to ANI.

The matter is listed before the bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad on Thursday.

Woman wrestler Antim Panghal through a video communication has raised questions over the exemption given to wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat for direct entry into the Asian Games 2023 by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) ad-hoc panel and said, "A fair trial should be conducted".

Wrestlers Sujeet Kalkal also through a video communication stated that Bajrang Punia was allowed to participate in World Championship without any trial. "I just want that every wrestler should get an equal opportunity," said Kalkal.

The 19-year-old Panghal belongs to Hisar, and 21-year-old Sujeet, who trains in Sonepat stated that trials should be held in a fair manner, without grating any exemption to any wrestler and the whole process be videographed.

In this series, Wrestler Vishal Kaliraman said, "Even I play in the under 65kg category and for the Asian Games Bajrang Punia has been given direct entry without any trial. They have been staging a protest for a year now, while we have been practising. We appeal for a trial... We don't want any favour or benefit. At least a trial should be conducted otherwise we are ready to go to the court...We will appeal before the court. We've been practising for 15 years...If Bajrang Punia denies that he would not play in the Asian Games only then someone else will get a chance." (ANI)

