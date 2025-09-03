New Delhi, September 3: The rising water level of the Yamuna River has led to severe flooding in several parts of Delhi on Wednesday, prompting large-scale evacuations and relief measures. Low-lying areas along the river have been worst hit, with Yamuna Khadar, Mayur Vihar Phase-I, and Nigam Bodh Ghat inundated. Floodwaters also entered the Monastery Market and nearby residential and commercial areas.

Meanwhile, relief camps have been set up in affected areas, including Yamuna Khadar, Mayur Vihar Phase-I. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has intensified its operations. NDRF Commandant Gyaneshwar Singh confirmed that multiple teams have been deployed. "The people living in the low-lying areas have been shifted to safer locations. Our teams have been deployed here since last night...14-18 teams are on standby...Four teams are deployed here," Singh said to ANI. Delhi Rains: Yamuna Crosses Danger Level Mark; People Living Nearby Shifted to Safer Locations (Watch Video).

Moreover, in Yamuna Bazar, residents were evacuated and shifted to safer locations as water flooded into homes. Villagers in Old Usmanpur and Old Garhi Mendu faced a similar crisis. Families, along with their cattle, were forced to vacate their homes after water from the overflowing Yamuna River entered the two nearby villages.

Rakesh, a resident of Old Usmanpur, told ANI, "The water level is increasing rapidly, and it has entered many houses. We were given an order to vacate our house two days ago. The relief tents have now been established here. There are no facilities, the administration is with us, but the facilities are zero. Around 2,500 people with their cattle reside in this village. All the animals were rescued in time." The flooding is not confined to Delhi alone. Areas around the Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh's Noida Sector 167 are flooded, as the water level of the river increases following heavy rainfall. Delhi Rains: Road Caves-In in Janakpuri Area After Heavy Rainfall, Video Surfaces.

Earlier today, the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger level mark. The warning mark for the city is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuation of people starts at 206 metres. The water level is rising due to continuous heavy rainfall in Delhi for the past few days.

As a preventive measure amid the anticipation of the possible flood situation, people residing in the low-lying areas nearby have been shifted to safer locations.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the forecast for today says, "Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain". "Thunderstorm with rain" for tomorrow, "Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" for September 5, "Thunderstorm with rain" for September 6, and "Generally cloudy sky" for September 7 and 8.

