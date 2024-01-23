New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury paid tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Tuesday and said the motto of Azad Hind Fauj -- Unity, Faith and Sacrifice -- is more relevant today.

The birth anniversary of Netaji, the founder of Azad Hind Fauj, is celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas'.

Yechury, the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), said, "Ittehad, Etmad aur Qurbani (Unity, Faith and Sacrifice). On the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose, the motto of the Azad Hind Fauj he forged remains eternal inspiration and more relevant today".

Yechury also shared a photo of Netaji inspecting a Guard of honour with Captain Lakshmi Sahgal. This year marks the 127th birth anniversary of Netaji.

