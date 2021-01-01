Shimla, Jan 1 (PTI) The meteorological department has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorm and lightning in Himachal Pradesh on January 4 and 5.

The MeT centre Shimla predicted rainfall in plains and low hills and rains and snowfall in mid and high hills of the state from January 3 to 7.

It issued a 'yellow' weather warning of thunderstorm and lightning in plains and low hills for January 4 and 5 (Monday and Tuesday).

The MeT centre issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause “damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life”. Yellow is the least dangerous among the weather warnings.

The weather remained dry in the state in the past 24 hours.

Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said on Friday.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperature in Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie was recorded at 1.8, 5.8 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively.

Shimla registered a low of 6.8 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

The maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Solan at 21 degrees Celsius, he said.

