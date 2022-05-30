New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) 'Yoga for Humanity' has been chosen as the theme of the eighth International Day of Yoga to be organised in India and across the globe on June 21.

The theme has been selected after much deliberation and consultation and it appropriately portrays how yoga served the humanity in alleviating sufferings during the peak of the pandemic, the Ayush ministry said in a statement.

In the emerging post-Covid geo-political scenario too, it will bring people together through compassion, kindness, foster a sense of unity and build resilience among people world over, the statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the theme in his “Maan Ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday.

Union Minister for Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal said, "As we are aware yoga is a practice that brings joy, health and peace from within, and it deepens a sense of continuous connection between an individual's inner consciousness and the external world. IDY 2022 will be successful in propagating this theme appropriately."

The theme of last year's Yoga Day was 'yoga for wellness'.

The main event of International Day of Yoga this year will be held in Mysuru, Karnataka.

Focusing on the theme of 'yoga for humanity', special programmes have been designed this year for specially abled people, transgender population, women and children. Human values that are an integral part of yoga education in schools are also in focus.

"This year our villages/gram panchayats will also see huge participation as Common Service Centres (CSCs) are promoting practice and training of Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) and it is expected millions of villagers will participate in the IDY 2022," Sonowal said.

The 8th edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY) will see many firsts, one of them is an innovative programme, named “Guardian Ring”, under which participation of people performing yoga will take place along with the movement of the sun from different countries, beginning from east and marching towards west.

"It will be a wonderful relay yoga streaming programme telecasted live on DD channels," the statement said.

As the nation is also celebrating the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, 75 national-level iconic sites will be showcasing the mass yoga demonstration while respective states will organise similar programmes at 75 important locations.

A curtain raiser event to mark the 100-day countdown was celebrated on March 13, the statement said.

The 75-day countdown event was organised at the Red Fort in New Delhi. The 50-day countdown was celebrated in Sivasagar in Assam and the 25-day countdown was celebrated in Hyderabad.

