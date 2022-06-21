New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): On international Yoga day, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that Yoga should be a part of one's lifestyle, as it keeps one fit not only physically, but also mentally.

While speaking to ANI and stressing on health benefits of yoga, he said, "Yoga should be a part of lifestyle, it keeps you fit not only physically, but also mentally."

He further said, "Everyone understands the benefits of yoga people should come forward to make it a movement."

He added," People understand and are aware of the benefits of Yoga and therefore, they want to come forward and they should also make it an international movement."

AIIMS Delhi also organised an exhibition on research in Yoga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 8th International Yoga Day celebration by participating in a Mass Yoga Demonstration involving thousands of participants at Mysuru Palace Ground in Mysuru, Karnataka.

Addressing the event at Mysuru, Prime Minister said, "Yoga brings peace to our society, nations, world and Yoga brings peace to our universe. I extend my greetings to all on this 8th International Yoga Day. Today, Yoga is being practised in all parts of the world. The peace from Yoga is not only for individuals, it brings peace to our nations and the world."

He further added, "This whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us. And, Yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness." (ANI)

