New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Nashik witnessed a grand celebration of yoga as over 6,000 enthusiasts came together to mark the 50-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga at a Yoga Mahotsav organised by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga under the Ministry of Ayush.

Held at the Gauri Maidan in Panchavati, the event not only celebrated India's rich yoga tradition, but also marked the launch of the 'Yoga Sangam' portal -- a digital platform for online registration towards facilitating the nationwide celebrations on International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21.

Inaugurating the event, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav emphasised the importance of yoga and said, "Nashik is a sacred city blessed by the presence of great souls, and coming here filled me with pride and joy. Once an integral part of Indian tradition, yoga is now flourishing among the international community."

He added that the Government of India is leaving no stone unturned to make IDY a success.

"Thanks to the tireless efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yoga forms the foundation of life for millions around the world today. As part of the efforts to take its benefits to every individual, the International Day of Yoga this time will be celebrated as a decade-long global festival."

Launching the Yoga Sangam portal, the minister said, "The portal marks a significant step towards International Day of Yoga. It embodies global solidarity for health, and through initiatives like these, IDY is becoming a powerful global movement that unites humanity."

