Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday rang the bell at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai at the listing of bonds of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC).

Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath Office in a tweet said "A new chapter will be written in the development history of UP, CM Shri @myogiadityanath Ji to ring the bell at @BSEIndia in Mumbai today for listing of bond of Lucknow Municipal Corporation. LMC's bonds have witnessed an astounding oversubscription since it's launch."

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Ministers Siddarth Nath Singh, Ashutosh Tandon, and Additional Chief Secretary (Information Department) Navneet Sehgal visited BSE on Tuesday to oversee the preparations for the listing ceremony.

On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar called on Yogi Adityanath at a city hotel to discuss the immense possibilities of film shoots in the northern state.

According to the release issued by the UP's Information and Public Relations Department, the Chief Minister spoke at length to the 'Kesari' actor about the innumerable possibilities for film shoots in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

