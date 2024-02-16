Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government, as part of its mission to eradicate filariasis from the state, has initiated a door-to-door administration of anti-filarial medications across several districts.

The campaign, Mass Drug Administration (MDA), which was launched on February 10, will run until February 28.

The Yogi government has set a target to eradicate filariasis from the state by 2026, aligning with the central government's goal to achieve nationwide elimination by 2027. Globally, the target for eliminating this disease has been set for 2030.

According to a press statement issued by the Chief Minister's office, in line with the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this initiative aims to reach every household in the state in the battle against the debilitating disease.

The official further said that about 20 per cent of people have consumed the medicine under the campaign since it was launched.

"As a result of effective monitoring by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, within the first four days of the door-to-door campaign itself, about 20 per cent of people have consumed the medicine. This campaign will run until February 28," it said.

Notably, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged the healthcare teams not only to distribute the medication, but also to educate the populace, emphasising the importance of awareness in achieving the campaign's goals.

In various districts across the state, along with receiving anti-filarial medication, people are actively seeking to enhance their understanding of this disease. Communities in areas such as Amethi, Azamgarh, Ballia, and Barabanki have displayed keen interest in learning about the potential side effects of the medication. They inquire about issues such as headaches, dizziness, and the medication's efficacy on an empty stomach.

As per the state government, the health teams are assuring the populace that the anti-filarial medication is entirely safe, despite occasional symptoms like headache, body pain, fever, vomiting, rashes, and itching, which typically subside on their own. They emphasise the importance of consuming the medication after a meal to maximise its effectiveness and minimise any discomfort.

In other areas like Lucknow, Unnao, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, and Hamirpur, initial hesitancy towards taking the medication has been observed among some individuals. However, after receiving information from the health teams, many have willingly come forward to receive the treatment.

In the villages, health teams are actively engaging with residents, providing information about the medication, and facilitating its administration. Additionally, members of the Filaria Patient Network are playing a crucial role in raising awareness about the importance of taking anti-filarial medication, further contributing to the success of the campaign.

Dr Ramesh Singh Thakur, the State Program Officer for Filariasis, informed that the MDA campaign aims to administer medication to a total of 3,60,25,891 individuals.

"Impressively, within just four days, approximately 66 lakh 14 thousand 589 people, constituting around 20 per cent of the target population, have already received the anti-filarial medicine," he said.

Filariasis, commonly known as elephantiasis, is a chronic and incurable disease that severely impacts the lymphatic system. This intricate network of vessels, organs, and specialised cells is profoundly impacted by filariasis infection, with symptoms often manifesting 10-15 years after contraction. Concealing symptoms can exacerbate the condition, making it imperative to seek timely assistance from Ayushman Arogya Mandir or government health centers to access the array of benefits extended by the Yogi government's progressive schemes.

Currently, there are 51 districts in the state grappling with filariasis. The ongoing campaign is operational in 17 of these districts. (ANI)

