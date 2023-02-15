Gorakhpur (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated the Outpatient Department services at the state's first Ayush university, and said the traditional system of medicine is important not only for health, but also has immense medical tourism potential.

He said if Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) Health Tourism is given serious consideration, every village and house in the vicinity of the state's first Ayush University can be linked to some form of employment.

He was speaking after inaugurating the OPD services at the state's first Ayush University, Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University, located in Bhathat here.

"One of the many opportunities in tourism is health tourism. AYUSH has enormous potential," he said.

"The university will provide new opportunities in the field of health tourism. Certificate, diploma, and degree programmes will be offered here. New work in Ayush will be available in every home," he said.

The chief minister said the AYUSH university will also pave the way for the prosperity of farmers, while creating job-opportunities for the youth on a large scale.

People will be able to supplement their income by collecting herbs that grow nearby, he said.

Yogi Adityanath said as the festival of Mahashivaratri is around the corner, the establishment of a university that teaches safe medical methods would be a true tribute to Lord Shiva and Shiv Avtar Guru Gorakhnath.

"UP is moving towards achieving the goal of one district, one medical college. Previously, there was only one medical college in Eastern UP, the BRD Medical College which catered to patients from nearby districts," he said.

He said that former president Ramnath Kovind had laid the foundation stone of this university on August 28, 2021.

"Today is the first day of OPD. In 6-8 months, the best facilities for AYSH will be available here," he said.

