Lucknow, Sep 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday extended their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 72.

In a tweet in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Heartiest greetings to respected Prime Minister @narendramodi, the architect of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshth Bharat', constantly engaged in the worship of the nation for 'Antyodaya'!. May Lord Shri Ram give long life and good health to the respected prime minister, the supreme worshipper of Maa Bharti."

Also Read | Cheetahs Back in India After Seven Decades: What Are Major Differences Between a Cheetah, Leopard and Jaguar?.

Mayawati, his her tweet, wished Modi a healthy and long life.

An RSS pracharak from a young age, Modi was drafted into the BJP's organisation and later became the chief minister of Gujarat in 2001.

Also Read | Telangana National Integration Day 2022: CM K Chandrashekar Rao Unfurls Tricolour on Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam (Watch Video).

Since then, he has achieved the unique feat of never losing the state and now national election when he has been the face of the party.

He led the BJP to win in three consecutive Gujarat assembly polls in 2002, 2007 and 2012 and then in the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and 2019.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)