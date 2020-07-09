Ludhiana, Jul 9 (PTI) Activists of the Youth Akali Dal on Thursday held a protest against the increase in fuel prices and demanded that the state government slash taxes on petrol and diesel.

Youth Akali Dal district president Gurdeep Singh, who led the protest near a filling station here, distributed fuel among people free of cost in order to register their protest against the state government.

Singh said prices of petrol and diesel in Punjab were higher than that of neighbouring states because of taxes imposed by the state government.

Fuel prices have gone out of the reach of people, he said.

