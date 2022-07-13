Gurugram, Jul 13 (PTI) An 18-year-old man was found dead inside a room in the crop fields in Bilaspur area of the district, police said on Wednesday.

Circumstantial evidence suggests he was killed after a liquor party, police said.

According to the police, Sumit, the deceased, lived in Hasanpur village.

His family had filed a missing person report earlier in the day, saying he had left home Tuesday but did not return, police said.

Following the complaint, a police team began looking for him, and finally found him dead inside a one-room house in a field on Mokalwas-Kasan road on Wednesday.

Sumit was found lain on a bed-sheet on the floor of the room wearing a black t-shirt and shorts, a senior police officer said.

He apparently was killed with a brick to his face and head, he said.

Liquor bottles and other food items were also found on the spot, leading police to speculate that the people with Sumit had had a party there.

Bilaspur Police Station SHO Inspector Ajay Kumar said that they are investigating the matter and trying to identify people who were with the deceased.

