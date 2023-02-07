Sultanpur (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) A 20-year-old youth was killed and another seriously injured when motorcycle-borne goons allegedly opened fire near Ghasipur village here, police said on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Gaurav Singh. The injured youth, identified as Ashutosh Singh (28), has been referred to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow, they said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the goons allegedly fired at the duo and fled.

Gaurav Singh was hit in the head and died on the spot, the police said.

Ashutosh Singh suffered injuries to his leg and was admitted to the district hospital from where he was referred to the Trauma Centre.

A police team has been formed to arrest the accused and the body has been sent for post mortem, Additional Superintendent of Police Vipul Srivastava said.

