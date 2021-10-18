New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) A youth was stabbed to death allegedly by his neighbour here, police said Monday.

Police received a PCR call around 7.30 pm Sunday evening regarding the incident that took place in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area.

The victim, Imran, was rushed to AIIMS trauma centre where he died during treatment, a senior police officer said. Police have checked the CCTV footage and identified the accused.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Neb Sarai police station and investigation is underway to nab the accused persons.

The family members of the victim alleged that Imran was having dinner when someone called him and he went outside.

