Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): In a huge political jolt to the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh, Koneti Adimulam, the finalised and announced MP candidate from Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency, has refused to contest.

Adimulam, who is also the present MLA of Satyavedu assembly constituency, has expressed his disgruntlement with the YSRCP. He has accused Minister Peddireddy Ram Chandra Reddy of deception.

Also Read | Fresh Violence in Manipur: Two Killed, Five Injured During Heavy Firing in Kangpokpi and Imphal West.

Adimulam said on Tuesday, "I refuse the MP ticket offered by CM Jagan Reddy. I have taken the decision not to contest as the MP, as I have no interest in indulging in corruption and negative propaganda."

Andhra Pradesh has seen about 14 elections to the Legislative Assembly since its formation on November 1, 1956. Of them, 12 were in the unified state, and two were in the bifurcated state.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar-Led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Joins Maha Vikas Aghadi, Announces Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut.

While the Congress party won eight times, all in the composite state, the TDP was victorious in five elections, including the one in 2014 after the state's bifurcation, and the YSRCP once in 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)