Chandigarh, Aug 24 (PTI) Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday objected to the time allotted to the each legislator to raise issues during the Zero Hour in the Haryana Assembly, saying it may well be "discontinued" if not run as per convention.

Hooda said this objecting to the decision of allotting three minutes to each member to raise an issue of their choice.

He said the Zero Hour is meant to raise “burning issues” and it should not be made something during which legislators only keep raising demands of their constituencies.

However, Speaker Speaker Gian Chand Gupta told him that members were free to raise any issue during the Zero Hour.

The former chief minister, who is the Leader of the Opposition, told the Chair that if the Zero Hour cannot be run as per conventions and traditions, then it may as well be "discontinued".

This prompted the Speaker to remind him that the Zero Hour was resumed on the opposition's demand and if he now wanted it to be discontinued that may be considered for the next session.

During the Zero Hour, which continued for nearly 80 minutes, several Congress MLAs trained guns on the BJP-led government over farmers' agitation against central farm laws, paper leak incidents and poll promises made to the people.

Later, Hooda told reporters that during the tenure of the present government, laws have been passed without giving full opportunity to the opposition to discuss and debate in detail.

He said despite repeated demands of the opposition, the duration of the House was not extended and the brief monsoon session concluded on Tuesday.

Besides, the proposals given for discussion on many issues, including farmers and inflation, were rejected.

“In the name of running the session, the government was only seen to be just going through the formalities,” he claimed.

