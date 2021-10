Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): As many as 10 Zika virus cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district so far, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Nepal Singh said on Sunday.

While speaking to ANI, Singh confirmed that the total tally of Zika virus patients in the district has gone up to 10.

The tally, which was at four till Sunday afternoon, increased to 10 as six more tested positive for the virus. "In the medical reports that came late this evening (Sunday), six other people were confirmed to be Zika infected," Singh said.

The first case of the Zika virus in Kanpur was reported on October 25. Ever since the first case, the central government sent a multi-disciplinary team to Kanpur.

Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day, symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache. (ANI)

