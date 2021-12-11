Jaipur, December 11: Voting for the first phase of the panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections in Baran, Kota, Ganganagar and Karauli districts of Rajasthan will be held on Sunday.

All necessary arrangements for free, fair, peaceful and secure polling have been made, State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said here on Saturday. Voting will be held from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, and 1,434 polling stations have been set up, Mehra said in a statement. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to Take Part in Congress's Jaipur Rally Against Inflation.

Polling for the second and the third phase of the elections will be held on December 15 and 18 respectively, and counting of votes will take place on December 21, he added.

