Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 3 (ANI): After remaining closed for about eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a zoo in Kerala has opened to the public.

The few visitors present at the zoo said that the experience was more pleasurable as there was no rush.

Also Read | 'Baba Ka Dhaba' Owner Kanta Prasad Ready to Apologise to YouTuber Gaurav Wasan if Proven Wrong.

"I am coming here for the second time with my family. It is nice to see the animals at the zoo as there is no rush now. Social distancing is being observed," a visitor said.

The zoo had been closed in March as part of the nation-wide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Diwali 2020: Crackers Sold Must Have 'Green Cracker' Logo and Must Be From Authorised Companies, Says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Visuals from the zoo showed visitors wearing masks. Temperature checks were conducted at the entry and social distancing was maintained. (ANI0

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)