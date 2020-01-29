India Set New Zealand 180-run Target to Win 3rd T20

Hamilton, Jan 29 (PTI) India posted a competitive modest 179 for five against New Zealand in the third T20 International at Seddon Park, here on Wednesday.

Opener Rohit Sharma top scored for India with a 65-run knock while skipper Virat Kohli contributed 38 runs in team's total.

India are leading the series 2-0 after winning both the matches in Auckland.

Brief Scores:

India: 179 for 5 in 20 overs. (R Sharma 65, V Kohli 38, KL Rahul 27; Hamish Bennett 3/54. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)