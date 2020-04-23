India-Singapore Strategic Partnership Can Contribute to Prosperity in Post COVID World: PM Modi

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The strategic partnership between India and Singapore can contribute to stability and prosperity in the post-COVID world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

He made these remarks while speaking with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

"Exchanged views on the COVID-19 pandemic with PM @leehsienloong, and thanked him for the support and care being extended to Indian citizens in Singapore," Modi tweeted.

The India-Singapore strategic partnership can contribute to stability and prosperity in the post-COVID world, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)