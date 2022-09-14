Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 14: Miffed with the non-inclusion of local boy Sanju Samson in the upcoming T20 World Cup squad, fans here are planning to protest against the national cricket board (BCCI) during the India-South Africa T20 match, to be held at the Greenfield Stadium on September 28. Samson, who hails from the coastal village near the international airport, is presently the skipper of Rajasthan Royals and had a good tour of the West Indies recently. Hopes were high that he would make it to the T20 World Cup squad, but failed to impress the selectors.https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/couldnt-be-more-happy-royal-challengers-bangalore-congratulates-wicketkeeper-batter-dinesh-karthik-on-his-t20-world-cup-selection-4204063.html