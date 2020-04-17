India's Doubling Rate for Cases 6.2 for Past Seven Days, Coronavirus Cases Rise to 13,835

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): India's doubling rate of coronavirus cases is 6.2 days for the past seven days while it was about three days before the lockdown as efforts to deal with the crisis continued at various levels with the total number of confirmed cases rising to 13835.Health Ministry said on Friday that that the cases increased by 1076 in the last twenty-four hours and 32 more people died. It said that of 13,835 cases, 11,616 are active cases, 1766 have been "cured/discharged/migrated" and 452 people have died.The Group of Ministers had detailed deliberation on containment and management of COVID-19. It also discussed actions taken so far, current status of social distancing measures as a preventive strategy and actions taken by the Centre as well as the states to contain the spread of COVID-19.The Reserve Bank of India announced measures to preserve financial stability and help put money in the hands of the needy and disadvantaged. States and union territories have been allowed to borrow more to manage COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the measures announced by RBI today and said these will enhance liquidity and improve credit supply.With 34 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the number has gone up to 3,236. Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of cases followed by Delhi with 1640 cases. The e containment zones in the national capital have risen to 66.In Karnataka, 38 more COVID-19 cases have been reported taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 353.Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, told the regular media briefing on COVID-19 that India's doubling rate was about three days before the lockdown and it is 6.2 days for the past seven days.He said India is doing better than many countries on outcome ratio - the ratio of the number of COVID-19 recoveries versus deaths.Agarwal said that as many as 5 lakh rapid antibody testing kits are being distributed to states and districts where a high case burden has been observed.Agarwal said that India is working with global partners so that effective vaccines can be developed to fight against COVID-19."We are also working on viral sequencing and vaccine development. India is working with global partners so that effective vaccines can be developed to fight against COVID-19. It is a time-consuming effort. We are trying to speed up these processes," he said.Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the government will soon approve a Rs 10,000 crore 'Fund of Funds' for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with high credit rating if they raise money from capital markets."We are releasing Rs 10,000 crore 'Fund of Funds' for the good units of our SMEs, which export and have a good turnover in banks," Gadkari said while addressing participants at a webinar organised by the Young Presidents' Organisation.Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has written to states to ensure safety, shelter and food security of migrant labourers. India has launched a capacity building program for the health officials of SAARC countries to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.The Home Ministry issued an order to exempt certain activities regarding Minor Forest Produce, plantations, NBFCs, cooperative credit societies and construction in rural areas from lockdown restrictions.Here's a quick read on the COVID-19 related updates:1. Union Health Ministry said that India is doing better than many countries on outcome ratio - the ratio of the number of COVID-19 recoveries versus deaths - and it stands at 80:20.2. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a contactless sanitiser dispenser which helps in preventing the spread of the infection.3. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) won't recommend the BCG vaccine even to the healthcare workers till it has definitive results, said Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, ICMR's head scientist.4. Odisha government would be conducting 5,000 tests during the next seven days in Bhubaneswar, which has become a hotspot with 46 coronavirus cases till now.5. Due to the lockdown, loading requirement at the Northern Railway (NR) has increased from an average of 15 rakes per day to up to 51 rakes in a day, as per an official release.6. The Cricket Club of India (CCI) has pledged to contribute Rs 51 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the state in its fight against coronavirus.7. Kerala government informed Kerala High Court that it has taken a decision to only permit modern medicines for the treatment of coronavirus in the state.8. Uttarakhand Police has donated Rs 3 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to combat COVID-19.9. Andhra Pradesh received one lakh COVID-19 rapid testing kits from South Korea to increase the number of tests in the state. .10. A Chatbot has been developed by the Punjab government in collaboration with Facebook to keep the people of the state updated about information regarding the COVID-19. (ANI)

