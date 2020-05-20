Industries with 100 or Fewer Workers with 90 Pc Earning Less Than Rs 15k Can Benefit from Centre's EPF Exemption: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday said that industries in which there are 100 or fewer employees and 90 per cent of their employees are earning less than Rs. 1,500 per month can take the benefit of the central government decision to reduce the statutory Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contribution of private-sector employers and employees from current mandated 12 per cent to 10 per cent for the next three months."Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has appealed to all industrial institutions to take advantage of the exemption given by the Government of India in the EPF under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMKGY)," a statement from Chief Minister Office (CMO) read.Chief Minister Rawat has said that under the various relief measures provided by the central government in wake of COVID-19 has reduced the statutory EPF contribution of private-sector employers and employees from current mandated 12 per cent to 10 per cent for the next three months."There are a total of 4,502 such institutions under the jurisdiction of the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) Dehradun, which may be covered under the said scheme, but as of now, less than half of the institutions have taken advantage of it," reads the statement.The Chief Minister has urged the remaining institutions to apply for this scheme of the Central Government so that both the employer and the labourers get benefits. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)