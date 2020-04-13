Iran Fighting Coronavirus and the Virus of Sanctions: President Hassan Rouhani

World. (File Image)

Tehran [Iran], April 13 (ANI): As the country battles the coronavirus pandemic, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that while Europe is facing one virus, his country is struggling with 'another virus called the sanctions and both viruses were defeated by solidarity among the Iranian people'.The Iranian President made the remarks during an Anti-Coronavirus National Headquarters meeting on Sunday, according to IRNA.He also compared the death rate of the country with that of European countries and said Iran did better.More than 70,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported from Iran. The virus which originated in China's Wuhan last year has claimed the lives of over 4000 people in the country.The President also announced that 'low-risk' activities receiving authorisation code will resume throughout Tehran by observing health protocols next Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)