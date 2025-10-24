New Delhi, October 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday greeted the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel on the force's Raising Day, noting that "the Himveers of the ITBP have set glorious precedents in courage and commitment to the nation". Shah took to X to express his views and also paid homage to ITBP martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, saying their valour continues to inspire the nation.

"Greetings to ITBP personnel on their Raising Day. Securing the dignity of the nation in merciless terrains and unforgiving climates, the Himveers of the ITBP have set glorious precedents in courage and commitment to nation. Salutations to martyrs who gave lives for the country," Shah posted on X. The ITBP, known as the 'Himveers' (Himalayan Warriors), is deployed along 3,488 km long India's border with China, known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and is tasked with safeguarding the nation's frontiers in some of the most challenging high-altitude terrains in the world. The ITBP is mandated to guard the border that touches Jammu and Kashmir (1597 km), Himachal Pradesh (200 km), Uttarakhand (345 km), Sikkim (220 km), and Arunachal Pradesh (1126 km). HM Amit Shah Switches From Gmail to Zoho Mail After IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Encourages People To Adopt ‘Swadeshi’ Platforms.

The ITBP was raised on October 24, 1962, in the aftermath of the India-China war, with the primary objective of guarding the country's border along the India-China frontier. Initially starting with just four battalions, the ITBP was tasked with monitoring the 36,000 km-long Himalayan borders, detecting and preventing border violations, and promoting a sense of security among border populations. Over the years, its role has expanded from purely border guarding to include disaster response, anti-Naxal operations, and internal security duties. The force is also frequently deployed for VIP security and election-related assignments across the country. Amit Shah Celebrates 61st Birthday, Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Warm Wishes, Reaffirms Dedication to India's Development.

Celebrated every year on October 24, ITBP Raising Day honours the valour, dedication, and sacrifice of the "Himveers" who serve in some of the most inhospitable and high-altitude terrains in the world, including regions above 18,000 feet in Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Himachal Pradesh. The day is marked by parades, cultural programmes, and tributes to martyrs at the ITBP headquarters in New Delhi and across its formations.

